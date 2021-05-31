Outdoor capacity limits, curfew over as restrictions ease Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some COVID-19 restrictions, including outdoor capacity restrictions, will lift Tuesday.

Starting June 1, there will no longer be any capacity restrictions on outdoor gatherings. The limit on how many people may sit at a single table will expire. The COVID-19 curfew on bars will also be lifted. Bars have been required to close at 11 p.m.

For bars like Twisted Bull in southeast Grand Rapids, staying open late will hopefully bring a boost to business. Manager Steve Bennett said before the pandemic, approximately 70% of sales happened after 11 p.m.

“Now there’s chance to return to their lifestyle to enjoy some drinks and dancing,” Bennett said.

Bennett said their plan is to be open until 2:00 a.m. every night, but that will largely rely on staffing levels.

“Staffing is a big issue,” he said. “We’re feeling the pinch just like any business. It just seems like any road you drive down, you see hiring, hiring, hiring.”

The limit on indoor capacity will remain in effect, and people who have not been vaccinated are still required to wear masks indoors.

Those restrictions are set to expire on July 1 as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ broad Gathering and Face Mask order runs out.

People who are fully vaccinated already don’t have to wear masks in most situations — including in the workplace under Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance — though businesses may still implement their own mask mandates.