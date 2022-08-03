LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Over 1,000 Lansing-area Consumers Energy customers are without power after severe thunderstorms rolled through mid-Michigan.

Around 1,167 people in the Laingsburg area are without power.

Around 1,100 customers in the Westchester heights are are without power in multiple outages.

Consumers Energy over 84,000 Consumers customers are without power.

According to poweroutage.us, 153,765 outages have been reported across Michigan, with 12,755 outages reported in Jackson County and 1,824 in Clinton County.

“We were prepared for the strong storms to hit our state and had crews in place to begin restoration as soon as it was safe to do so,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s Officer In Charge for today’s power restoration work. “We appreciate the patience of our friends and neighbors, and we are committed to working around the clock to get the lights back on for everyone who counts on us as quickly as we can.”

Storm damage in the Jackson area.

To view Consumers’ live map, click here.