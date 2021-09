EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Over 1,700 Consumers Energy customers in the East Lansing, Meridian Township and Holt areas are without power.

According to Consumers, a cause for the outage has not been determined. Around 138 individual outages have been detecting, affecting 6,020 people.

A maintenance crew has been assinged to the outage areas.

To view the full outage map, click here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.