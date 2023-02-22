LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 383,137 Michiganders are without power as an ice storm continues to blanket the Mitten State with a sheet of ice.

Of the outages, 216,005 DTE Energy customers are without power.

Consumers Energy is reporting 2,328 outages affecting 167,132 people. Consumers stated it has mobilized more than 300 crews to repair outages.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light is reporting just one outage affecting just one person.

