LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says over 80,000 Michiganders have lost Medicaid coverage as of June.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the people were “disenrolled for not returning information or because they were determined ineligible.”

She says 62% of those who needed to renew filed their paperwork.

Michigan relaxed rules related to Medicaid eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. But earlier this year it was announced 3.17 million Michiganders would have to reapply for the healthcare program. The renewals began in earnest in May and will continue for approximately a year.

“Michigan is taking steps to ensure that as many eligible individuals as possible can get and keep health coverage, including enrolling newly eligible individuals, renewing current members, and in providing resources to smoothly transition those no longer eligible for Medicaid to another source of health coverage,” says Sutfin. “We continue to reach out through a variety of strategies and channels with the steps that beneficiaries can take to be prepared for their upcoming renewals, i.e., make sure contact information is up to date, report any changes to household or income and complete the renewal packet and return it by the due date.”