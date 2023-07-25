The jackpot for the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hopeful millionaires have bought more than one million tickets at Michigan stores for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot currently sits at $820 million. This will be the 28th Mega Millions drawing since the jackpot was last won. In those drawings, more than 20 million smaller prizes were won. In Michigan, a lucky player won $1 million in the July 21 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 when an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.