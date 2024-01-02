JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — An apartment house in Jackson was seriously damaged by a fire overnight, according to fire officials.

This happened at a home on the 500 block of 3rd Street. From the outside the damage is obvious with both floors of the home on one side blackened and damaged by fire and smoke.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, the fire was called in at 5:02 a.m. and took three hours to extinguish.

Jackson fire officials tell 6 News it appeared both sides of the duplex were unoccupied and no one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.