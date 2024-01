JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Firefighters in Jackson spent hours overnight fighting a fire at a home near the center of town.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, the alarm went out around 11:15 p.m. Monday. The home, which no one lived in, was unrecognizable by daybreak. Only the front porch was left standing.

An overnight fire in Jackson has destroyed a home on the 500 block of Oak. (WLNS)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one received any injures in this fire.