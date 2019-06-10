Overnight lane closures on I-96 near Portland

News

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic construction barrel generic road construction generic road closed generic road work-873702558

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Road repair will cause lane closures on I-96 in eastern Ionia County starting late Monday evening.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says westbound construction will close lanes between Clintonia Road and Knox Road starting at 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound lane closures from Sunfield Road to Clintonia Road will be in effect Tuesday at 8 p.m. and will end Wednesday at 5 a.m.

>>Online: Closure map from MDOT

MDOT said the $5.5 million project will resurface and repair nearly 10 miles of I-96 from Sunfield Road to Ionia-Clinton county line.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of traffic conditions

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar