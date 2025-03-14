LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police say a party in downtown Lansing sent one person to the hospital after getting shot.

A Lansing Police officer patrolling the downtown area says the incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. and rushed to the scene on S. Washington Square near Allegan and Washtenaw after hearing multiple gunshots.

Police found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower torso and was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect and describe him as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

