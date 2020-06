Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Lansing Police tell 6 News one man is in custody after a shooting near the 800 Block of Pierce Road.

The incident happened around 12:20 AM. Officials say one adult male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Our 6 News crew is currently on-scene where there is heavy police presence.

Lansing Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

