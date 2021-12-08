Overnight snowfall leaves roads slick this morning

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– While winter is not officially here yet, roads may convince you otherwise. Around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12. city and state officials began clearing and salting roads from snow.
The somewhat surprising overnight snowfall caused some delays for drivers in the early morning hours as crews were not fully ready, but by around 6 a.m. most major roads and highways began to be cleared.
While most roads were cleared of snow, they can still be very icy and slick, which is why officials with AAA want to make sure everyone heading out to start their day stays safe.
Tips for Driving in the Snow from AAA:
- Stay home. Only go out if necessary. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.
- Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.
- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.
- Increase your following distance to five to six seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.
- Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.
- Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
- Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads will just make your wheels spin. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.
- Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.