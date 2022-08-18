LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An overturned semi-truck closed lanes on southbound US-127 during the Thursday morning commute.

The crash on southbound US-127 just south of Saginaw Street was first reported by MDOT shortly before 5:45am.

The right two lanes were closed, and were still closed as of 7:00am.

Southbound traffic on US-127 was backed up almost to Lake Lansing Road as of 7:45am.

Police also closed the on-ramp to US-127 from Howard Street while officials worked to upright the semi-truck.

No information was immediately available on injuries or when the crash will be cleared.