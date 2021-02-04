Ovid doctor’s office searched by police for “alleged criminal diversion of controlled substances”

OVID, Mich. (WLNS)– This morning the Michigan State Police Diversion Investigation Unit executed a search warrant this morning at a healthcare facility in Ovid, Michigan, following allegations of “criminal diversion of controlled substances.”

Drug diversion is described as “the deflection of prescription drugs from medical sources

into the illegal market,” according to the Center of Medicaid and Medicare Services.

Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk Michigan State Police Public Information Officer confrimed that to 6 News Thursday afternoon.

The Diversion Investigation Unit investigates medical professionals who are suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances.

According to Lt. Oleksyk, MSP officers searched Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine located at 9900 W. M-21 in Ovid. While Oleksyk didn’t say who they were investigating, he said the facility was where Dr. David Huff works.

No arrests have been made, but the case is heading to the Shiawassee County prosecutor’s office for review.

This is an ongoing investigation.

<<<This story is developing, and will be updated as new information is made available.