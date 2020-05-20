Owner of Kellie’s Consignments frustrated with restrictions on small businesses

Meridian Twp., Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday, Kellie Johnson, Owner of Kellie’s Consignments in Meridian Township announced on Facebook that she would be re-opening her shop.

“It came from first going to a couple other stores around here to do curbside pickup on things that I needed and I thought people are coming in and out of these businesses with clothes and shoes and purses and other essential things– you have to wear clothes every day– so I thought how can somebody dictate you can go to Target and buy shirts but you can’t go to Kellie’s and buy shirts when it’s literally the next parking lot over?” Johnson said.

The small business owner decided she wouldn’t take in any consignment items, but would allow people to come in and shop with safety procedures in place.

“We went through the store we did all the right things. We put up the plexiglass, we put the marks on the floor, we’ve got hand sanitizing stations, we have cleaning protocols that we’re gonna do… masks were going to have to be worn,” Johnson said.

She planned to open her doors Tuesday, but that same morning she got a message from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that if she did, she’d be at risk of losing the loan she’s depending on to keep her business going. A short time later, she got a call from police saying he had to cease and desist.

“I understand why I got it. I just don’t think it’s right.”

Businesses that don’t sell essential items have been able to offer curbside pickup and deliver for about a month now, but Johnson said that doesn’t work for her business because she only has one of each item. Unlike other owners that have gone against the Governor’s orders regardless of the punishment, Johnson said she can’t take that risk.

“I’m a law abiding citizen so I have to do things right by my self, my staff, my own beliefs.”

Kellie’s Consignment will stay closed until the state decides otherwise, but for now Johnson plans to keep speaking out about her frustrations as a small business owner.

“There’s just so much about it that doesn’t make sense and small businesses want to know why…why is this happening? Nobody tells us why,” Johnson said.