Owosso Curwood Festival cancelled

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Owosso Curwood Festival Board of Directors has cancelled this year’s festival, citing COVID-19 related health concerns.

The Curwood Festival commemorates James Oliver Curwood and the City of Owosso’s heritage and provides a weekend of fun, relaxation and homecoming, according to the description on the Facebook page.

Festival leaders aim to celebrate the life of author/conservationist, James Oliver Curwood by organizing conducting family events using the efforts and resources of volunteers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units to shape the economic and community image of Curwood Country.

This year would have been the 43rd annual festival.