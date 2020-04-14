Owosso Curwood Festival cancelled

News
Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Owosso Curwood Festival Board of Directors has cancelled this year’s festival, citing COVID-19 related health concerns.

The Curwood Festival commemorates James Oliver Curwood and the City of Owosso’s heritage and provides a weekend of fun, relaxation and homecoming, according to the description on the Facebook page.

Festival leaders aim to celebrate the life of author/conservationist, James Oliver Curwood by organizing conducting family events using the efforts and resources of volunteers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units to shape the economic and community image of Curwood Country.

This year would have been the 43rd annual festival.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar