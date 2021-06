OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – The Owosso Fire Department and the Owosso Township Fire Department responded to a house fire on Corunna Ave on Friday morning.

The fire occurred on the 800 block of Corunna Ave. The rear of the house and the garage were involved in the blaze, but the incident was controlled within 15 minutes and no one was injured.

The fire is still under investigation.