SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 20-year-old Owosso woman Monday morning after icy roads caused her to lose control of her car.

Officials with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling west on West Grand River Road when her car went off the road and rolled when she tried to drive along the curve at Pittsburg Road.

The roof of the car struck a tree and landed on its wheelbase, trapping the driver.

She was removed from the car by fire and rescue personnel and was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Police believe the car was driving too fast for the road conditions on Monday morning.