OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – The president of the Oxford Community School Board has resigned, 6 News media partner MLive confirmed.

Oxford Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver sent a letter to parents on Wednesday about the resignation of president Tom Donnelly.

“This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective today. On behalf of our entire Wildcat family, I would like to thank Tom for his many years of dedicated service to our district and community. We wish Tom and his family all the best in the days ahead. We will be providing information about the open board seat as it becomes available.” Letter to Oxford parents

Donnelly was elected in 2020 and was president during the November 30, 2021 shooting that claimed the lives of four students. In the wake of the shooting, parents demanded more accountability.

The school board rejected an offer from state Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate the shooting and instead hired an outside New York company to perform the review.