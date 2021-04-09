P.1 variant found in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The P.1 COVID-19 variant has been found in Shiawassee County.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) told the Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) of the news today.

This variant was first found in Brazilian travelers. There are at least six confirmed cases of the P.1. variant in Michigan.

The SCHD has recommended you take the following actions to protect yourself and others from the P.1. variant include:

• Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as it is available to you.

• Wearing a mask around others.

• Staying six feet apart from others.

• Washing hands often.

• Ventilating indoor spaces.



For more information, visit http://health.shiawassee.net or www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.