LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Families of veterans are reflecting on finally getting help after suffering from the long term effects of service.

Thousands of veterans are hoping to get care for illnesses linked to toxins they were exposed to at home and abroad.

The Honoring Our PACT Act was signed nearly a year ago, aiming at recognizing service-related illnesses without making veterans do the hard work of proving they got sick during their time in the military.

The families of these vets say it provides a sense of relief during difficult times.

Jan Bowman remembers when she and her husband, Doug Bowman, found out about his diagnosis of appendix cancer.

“You never believe it — even when the doctor tells you. Doug had stage four from the beginning,” Jan Bowman said.

Doug Bowman, a U.S. Army Veteran, spent 38 years in the service with a deployment to Kuwait for one year. From 2004 to 2005, Bowman says he worked at a port alongside a burn pit.

Burn pits have been blamed for exposing service members to toxins from the mounds of trash that were incinerated.

Jan Bowman says before her husband died in 2020, they started the long process to get the Department of Veteran Affairs to approve his toxic exposure claim.

Doug Bowman urged her to keep working through it.

Last year’s passing of the Honoring Our PACT Act, gave Jan Bowman another opportunity to apply for benefits and this time, they were approved.

Now, Jan Bowman says she won’t have to leave the house she and her husband built together in Webberville.

“I was thinking beforehand I might not be able to pay for some of these things, and that maybe in 10 or 15 years I would have to sell my house, because I would not be able to pay someone to clean my house; cut my grass,” Jan Bowman said.

The Honoring Our PACT Act takes the burden off the veteran to prove their illness is connected to their job if they’re diagnosed with one of 23 conditions.

In Portland, another family is still waiting to hear back on the status of their claim.

Ron and Pam Canterbury just submitted a new claim after bouncing between Grand Rapids and Lansing for medical tests.

Ron Canterbury has been suffering from hearing issues, diabetes and vascular problems since his time in the Marines.

“I don’t want to see him hurt as bad as he hurts. He struggles to stand; he struggles to walk,” Pam Canterbury said.

Ron Canterbury says he isn’t worried about “the now,” he’s concerned about the road ahead.

“I have everything I need, I just want to make sure she’s taken care of,” Ron Canterbury said.

The Department of Veteran Affairs reports it has approved 380,000 claims since it started processing them at the start of this year.

Veterans are instructed to file their claim or submit an intent to claim by Aug. 9. Once approved, service members and their families could get benefits that are backdated to when the Honoring Our PACT Act was signed last year.

More information on the act as well as how to file a claim can be found here.