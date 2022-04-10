OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Painting colorful nature-inspired patterns have been a tradition in Ukraine for thousands of years, according to Dr. Shannon Quinn, a Michigan State University professor.

Quinn took her talent and experience in creating traditional Ukrainian easter eggs to raise money for refugees on Saturday.

She said a friend connected her with Faith Lutheran Church in Okemos. Together, they hosted an egg painting workshop and silent auction to fundraise for Ukrainian refugee relief through Lutheran World Relief.

For a $20 donation, guests were provided materials, tools, and a bit of training on how to create easter eggs with traditional Ukrainian folk designs. Quinn said she knows people who have helped refugees as translators in Poland and she said this is her unique way of making a difference as well.

“It’s a sad reason that we have to do this but it’s beautiful to be able to honor this folk art, this very beautiful art form, and be able to raise money for Ukraine in this way,” she said.

Quinn said this is the second time she’s led this type of workshop and hopes to continue the work. Volunteers said the event raised more than $2,500 dollars with all proceeds going towards Lutheran World Relief.