Pair sentenced to federal prison after stealing more than $65k from businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Yesterday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced that two men would be going to federal prison following a string of robberies from cash advance businesses in Lansing and Battle Creek.

James Winston Honeysucker Jr. was sentenced to serve over 27 years for committing four armed robberies from August to October of 2019. Honeysucker’s getaway driver, Wilnell Lakeey Henry, was sentenced to more than six years for his role in the robberies.

Honeysucker would walk into the cash advance business, act as if he was interested in buying a loan, pulling out a pistol at the clerk, then demanding cash.

Honeysucker recruited Henry as his getaway driver after the first robbery, the duo committing all subsequent robberies together.

Honeysucker was caught following investigations by the Battle Creek Police Department, after looking through surveillance video and seeing Henry picking up Honeysucker up after the October 22nd robbery.

Honeysucker was tracked by the BCPD at a bus station in Chicago, with over $17,000 cash and a pistol, and was then connected to Henry and the three other robberies.

According to a press release, Honeysucker was convicted following a four day trial in February. Henry cooperated with federal authorities and testified against Honeysucker.

Honeysucker and Henry have been ordered to pay back every store that they robbed.