“Pancake Palooza” raises more than $60k for Haven House

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– There’s nothing quite like the old ‘pie-to-the-face’ to raise money for a good cause… and that’s exactly what people at the East Lansing Applebee’s got Saturday morning.

It was all part of the Haven House “Pancake Palooza.” For 10 dollars, people got an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, and with a donation of 100 dollars or more, an opportunity to pie a “star server” in the face.

“Star Servers” competed to see who could raise the most money for Haven House, a homeless shelter in Ingham County.

From cooking pancakes to serving customers– the event was completely put on by volunteers and between goofy stunts and crazy costumes, the servers battled it out to see who could raise the most money to help the homeless.

More than 60-thousand dollars was raised in total, with the top “server”– Mark McDaniel (CEO, Cinnaire) –earning more than 30-thousand dollars alone.

“The fact that this event supports haven house and the services that they’re able to give to the homeless really is important to me. The reason for that is because 7 years ago, my adult son and I were homeless and we found ourselves with no place to go. Someone recommended haven house to us and we contacted them and we were able to get in,” Haven House Board Member Linda Bennett said.

The servers with the most money raised got to bring home a unique trophy

Haven House provides emergency shelter and support services for one and two-parent families with children, including those with teenage boys. It is the only homeless shelter in Ingham County known for keeping family units intact during this period of crisis. The shelter prepares these families for permanent housing by developing and promoting self-sufficiency, stability, and financial responsibility.

To learn more about Haven House, visit their website at www.HavenHouseEL.org.