Pandemic has implications for breast cancer patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While everyone has changed the way they live to deal with the coronavirus, breast cancer patients are facing extra challenges.

Health experts said women who are going through chemotherapy need to be extra careful during the pandemic.

“Women that are going through chemotherapy are definitely at a higher risk at getting covid so its definitely important to follow the protocols cause they are a more susceptible demographic that can get it,” Rachel Burnosky, director of community engagement at Komen Michigan said.

She said a lot of women diagnosed during the pandemic reached out and said the process was tough due to social distancing.

But when the Komen foundation held its first event last month, she was impressed with the turnout.

“We had a few survivors come up and they just spewed joy to be around us even though we were all masked up,” she said.