The front façade of the Otherside Paranormal & Mortuary Science Museum in the REO Town Marketplace. (Photo/ScreamCraft Studio)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A museum that focuses on haunted items from paranormal investigations and mortuary relics has its soft opening in Lansing on Saturday.

The Otherside Paranormal & Mortuary Science Museum is located in the REO Town Marketplace on 1027 S. Washington Ave. It is a free, though donations are accepted, guided tour museum that focuses on macabre objects.

You can find the Otherside located next to Voodoo’s World of Oddtiques in the marketplace. Voodoo’s World of Oddtiques sells horror-themed goods, making the two a natural pairing.

Owner and creative director John Harris, who also manages Voodoo’s World of Oddtiques, hopes that if the museum gets enough support from the Lansing community, it may expand to include other unique spooky attractions.

The soft opening is Saturday at 11 a.m. from 10 p.m. There will be special guests in attendance, tours, beverages and snacks throughout the day and night.

You can learn more at the ScreamCraft Studio Facebook page.