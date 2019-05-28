PARENTING CONNECTION: Don't Force the "Magic Word"
Model Good Behavior and Your Kids Will Follow
LANSING, Mi. - (WLNS-TV)
It's Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.
Today's topic: Don't force your kids to say the magic word.
Child experts say, that doesn't mean we remove "please" from our vocabulary, in fact, far from it. Saying the word please is extremely important, but when kids feel like they are being forced into saying it -- it'll quickly lose its meaning and make for a less empathetic child.
Child expert Claire Vallotton says, when requiring kids to say please after every little thing, it doesn't instill a sense of authenticity.
"I'll never forget when my daughter told me, 'fine, pleeeease' -- which is exactly the opposite of what I want, so when forced to do it, it can be inauthentic and counter to what we want."
The best way to instill the usage of "please" or get your kids to have just basic good manners is to model those behaviors for them.
Child experts say, when parents say please, thank you, and apologize -- their kids will want to follow. If done with consistency, they will likely develop with these positive qualities and you'll never need any magic to make them act right.
