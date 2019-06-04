PARENTING CONNECTION: Summer Reading
Avoid the Summer Slide
LANSING, Mi. - (WLNS-TV)
It's Parenting Connection Tuesday -- and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.
Today's topic: Summer Reading.
Studies show children who do not read over the summer lose up to three months of learning progress that will immediately put them behind when the new school year starts. Child experts call this the summer slide and say parents can stop this from happening with simple daily literacy activities. It is even easier when parents provide material their kids enjoy like comic books, magazines, or something that connects their hobbies. Also, words are everywhere, not just in books or in paperback -- so expand how your kids can practice.
For example:
*Have your kids read billboards and road signs
*Put them in charge of your grocery list and have them read you food labels for each product you buy
*Make a game of it and have them grab a piece of paper and write down as many words as they can that start with a certain letter
*Set up a library day each week
Of course setting up a time to read with your kids every day is ideal, but as long as your kids are reading something - the summer slide can be avoided.
