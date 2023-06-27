LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 Benefits of Eating Together as a Family

Summer can be a very sporadic time for families and a stretch where meal routines can get thrown off. That’s why family experts are making sure to sound the alarm to all the moms and dad’s out there, to still eat together as a family at least once a day.

According to Parents.com… many studies have shown that sitting down for a family meal has resounding benefits for kids. In fact, two decades’ worth of research from Harvard shows by simply taking a few minutes each day to turn off screens and connect with each other over food, can improve the physical and mental health of all family members involved. Here are 6 of those benefits:

*Eating Together Encourages Healthier Eating Habits. Studies show when kids eat with their family, they’re more likely to consume fruits and vegetables and less likely to eat fast food.

*Eating Together May Prevent Weight Struggles as an Adult. A study in the Journal of Pediatrics found a direct correlation between the frequency of shared family meals in adolescence and reduced odds of weight issues 10 years later.

*Eating Together Can Help Prevent Mental Health Disorders. Research has shown frequent family dinners can prevent eating disorders, alcohol and substance use, violent behavior, depression, and suicidal thoughts.

*Eating Together Can Improve a Child’s Self-Esteem. Experts say kids feel more confident in themselves when you get them to assist with dinnertime and talk about their day.

*Eating Together Can Improve Communication Skills. Experts say, social interaction and discussions at the table greatly help in this regard.

*Eating Together May Help Kids With Bullying. Studies show regular family contact facilitates more parental guidance and open communication between kids and their parents.

It doesn’t need to be just dinner either — Experts say, any meal that brings together the family, works.