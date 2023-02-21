LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 easy ways to show love to your kids.

Many growth development experts say love is sometimes taken for granted among family members. We feel it, and say it, but showing it, is sometimes rarely done. According to researchers, showing love is a powerful way to display to your children just how much you care and what they mean to you. Doctors say, don’t wait for a special occasion such as a birthday or holiday to show your love — do it on a day your kids will least expect it to maximize the moment. Here are 6 easy ways to show them you care:

*Surprise them with a fun activity to do together. This can be as simple as a walk in the park, to a movie.

*Place special notes in their lunch or snack boxes.

*Write your child a love letter and mail it to them. Jot down reasons why you love your kid and why you think he or she is special.

*Frame a favorite picture of your child and hang it up somewhere.

*Play with your kids involving their favorite toys or games.

*Have them help you make or bake their favorite treat with you.

As parents, our days are super busy and many times we fall into a routine that doesn’t include making sure our kids feel loved — and so by showing your kids how important they are to you, doctors say, it’ll go a long way to making them feel better and secure.