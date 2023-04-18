LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 Home Remedies for Seasonal Allergies.

It’s currently tree pollen season and that has tens of thousands of young Michiganders suffering from seasonal allergies right now — with grass pollens getting ready to hit their peak in the summer. Doctors say allergies happen when your immune system overreacts to a certain trigger, such as pollen from weeds, grasses, or trees. Sufferers deal with runny noses, sneezing, and itchy eyes, but there are measures you can take to minimize the impact — and here are 6 home remedies to fight them off:

*Go outside at the right times. Be aware that pollen counts rise on dry, warm, and windy days, and, pollen counts are highest in the morning and again at night.

*Protect eyes with sunglasses and a hat with a brim. Kids touch their faces all the time, but with these accessories on, your child will be less likely to rub pollen into their eyes.

*Keep the pollen out of your home by closing all windows and doors.

*Drink plenty of water. H2O can work wonders, plus drinking enough each day is important because blowing noses and sneezing can dry your kid out.

*Shower your kids at night. Pollen can stick to your clothes, skin, and hair, so experts say it’s important to wash off and remove any irritants. Don’t forget to remove and wash any clothing that was exposed to the pollen as well.

*Eat allergy-reducing foods. These include blueberries, raspberries, apples, honey, onions, and spicy foods that your child can eat that can help thin mucus and open up nasal passages.

Doctors say, if your child gets no relief from these methods or from over-the-counter allergy medications, then it may be time to see a doctor.