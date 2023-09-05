LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 Reasons why your kid is always hungry.

“Dad, I’m starving.” I hear this phrase a million times a week from my kids, even though all they do is eat. Well, come to find out — it’s not because I’m not offering them food… It’s likely due to 6 different reasons from parents.com.

*Your kid’s snacks aren’t filling. Doctors say common snacks like fishy crackers and fruit gummies are filled with calories but are not satisfying for the body. Experts instead recommend offering kids cut-up fruits and vegetables, cheese sticks, or yogurt.

*Your child doesn’t like the food they eat. You offer them food, but they refuse because they want something sugary. In this case, experts say, stop buying snacks you don’t want your child to eat. Then, start making snacks fun by offering up finger-sized pieces of fruit, cheese cubes, veggies, and other stuff on a plate.

*They’re Having a Growth Spurt. When this is happening, doctors say to add lots of protein and calcium to their diet.

*Your Child Is Eating Out of Boredom. If you suspect this, ask your child about it. It’s very likely they are not hungry at all.

*Hunger Is Being Confused With Thirst. Your kid’s body may need water, not food… so have a designated water bottle or cup for your child that can be refilled throughout the day.

*Your Family Faces Food Insecurity. In this circumstance, you need to reach out to the many food assistance programs that are currently available.