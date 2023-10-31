LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 simple ways to stay safe on Halloween.

Trick or treating is one of the best activities of all time for kids growing up and a great holiday for parents to share with their loved ones too. Unfortunately, every year safety experts give “tips” to stay safe that largely get glossed over because with more than 40 years of statistics, researchers with the Journal of the American Medical Association say, there’s a 43% higher risk of a pedestrian getting hit and killed on Halloween when compared to a normal night.

So, as you and tens of thousands of other people go out tonight across Mid-Michigan, whether by foot or behind the wheel… it’s important that between 6 and 8 pm everyone remembers these 6 simple things when behind the wheel or walking:

*It’s hard for costumed kids, especially with masks, to see moving cars

*Watch out for kids darting across the middle of neighborhood streets

*Be on the lookout for small trick-or-treaters that are less visible from your car

*Plan a route in advance and never split up

*Wear bright and/or reflective clothing

*Walk in groups, on sidewalks, and use crosswalks

Safety experts say, all 6 of these tips are simple to follow — and can really make a difference between counting candy at home at the end of the night, or dealing with injuries or even worse.