LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 tips for a stress-free family vacation.

School is out, and traditionally… summertime includes a family vacation or trip that involves traveling at least 50 miles away from home. It’s fun, but tough too… especially with younger kids — but child experts say, highly recommended. That’s because vacations are important for families. Child development experts say they provide a chance to spend quality time together and make memories. Plus, research has shown a trip away from home provides positive effects like improving moods, but these excursions are not easy without a solid plan in place. So, whether by plane, train, or automobile — here are 6 tips for a stress-free family vacation:

*Plan ahead. Last-minute vacations don’t work well with small kids.

*Pack lots of snacks and entertainment to keep kids occupied.

*Delegate responsibilities to your child or children. Experts say involving them will make your kids feel a sense of accomplishment during your trip.

*If flying, give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport, get through security, and arrive at your gate.

*Have a safety plan in place if the trip includes an amusement park or fair. For example, if you and your child get separated, everyone should know where to meet or what to do.

*Expect the unexpected. Vacations are filled with issues outside of your control, so talk to your kids in advance about these unplanned possibilities so they aren’t sad or surprised if plans get changed.

Also, authorities recommend waiting until you return home before sharing pictures on social media. Depending on your privacy settings, you could be announcing to the world that your house is empty — and that may not be a smart thing to do.