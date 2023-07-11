LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 tips for staying motivated as a parent.

I try my best to be a great dad, but I’ll admit — being there for my kids 24-7 is exhausting. Then what happens, at least for me, is my exhaustion then leads to losing motivation when it comes to doing activities with my kids or enforcing rules like limiting screen time. Thankfully, experts tell me I’m not the only parent this happens to, and there are ways to re-motivate yourself. It’s important too because young kids are impressionable. The moment they see you slacking off and not caring is the moment they start to do the same — even though all you are is tired. So here are 6 ways for staying motivated as a parent:

*Remember WHY you want to be a more involved parent. Many experts believe reason is the biggest motivator.

*Plan Things Out Further Than You’d Think. Experts say, the old Benjamin Franklin quote: “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” comes into focus here because one of the first steps to finding motivation is to have already decided what you’d like to accomplish.

*Take a day off from work. Many times the lack of motivation comes from never taking a break, so taking a day off, if you can, to rest and power up could really help.

*Find ways to have child-free times. This sounds like the opposite of what you’re trying to do, but actually, when a parent gets some me time, it helps to create some we time.

*Look through some old pictures and videos.

*Reflect and look back at what you have accomplished. Past achievements of you being a good or involved parent can help you feel a huge dose of inspiration and motivation.

Parenting is hard, and rarely is there a thank you… but experts say, don’t let those factors get in the way of you losing your motivation to be a great mom, dad, or caregiver.