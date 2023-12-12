LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to avoid holiday season burnout.

The holidays are fun… but, can be stressful for parents too. Moms, dads, and child caregivers can be overwhelmed with events, activities, and the pressure of presents this time of year, especially on this final stretch — which can cause serious health issues. Experts say parental burnout can be broken down into three categories… exhaustion, detachment, and inefficacy. Researchers say common symptoms include:

*Extreme physical and mental exhaustion

*Feeling trapped in your situation

*Emotional detachment

*More irritability and frustration

*Feelings of inadequacy

So with Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa quickly approaching, mental health experts say limiting holiday burnout starts with a self-care plan, and so here are 6 things you can do to help yourself out:

*Set realistic expectations for yourself and your family

*Gifts aren’t the be-all and end-all of the festivities

*Understand it’s OK to say NO

*Give yourself a break, both literally and physically

*Ask for, and accept help from friends and family

*Make sure your basic daily needs are met, like providing yourself enough food, drink, and sleep

Mental health experts also say, don’t be fooled by social media either. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok play a big role in making it seem like other families are perfect when in reality, no family has it all together.