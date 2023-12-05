LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to handle holiday gift expectations.

It’s now December and so the countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa is on. Generally, that’s a great thing… but holidays can also be very stressful for parents who worry about meeting their child’s expectations. All three of these cultural holidays include gifts… and getting in the way is money, product availability, and the pressure of producing that perfect present.

Most parents and caregivers deal with these issues each holiday season, but experts say, when gifts begin to overshadow the true meaning of the holiday — it may be time to re-think your approach for the next three weeks. Here are 6 ways you and your kids can enjoy a happy holiday season with limited disappointment:

Help your child know what to expect

Establish gift boundaries

Emphasize gratitude

Teach your child how to deal with disappointment

Highlight the rewards of giving

Focus on the magic of the season

Experts also say when it comes to gifts, it is OK to say NO.