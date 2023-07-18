LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 Ways to Help an Emotionally Sensitive Child.

Very young kids tend to get super emotional when they don’t get their way, but over time, learn how to handle disappointment better. That’s not always the case though. According to a new report from Parents.com — some moms and dads have kids that are “highly sensitive” and may need more guidance in how to navigate how they feel.

Child experts say, a kid with “heightened emotional reactivity” can cause issues for them if not addressed. A clear sign that a kid is highly sensitive is when parents of a 5 or 6-year-old start to notice their child’s peers no longer throwing tantrums or having a meltdown, but their child still does. Experts say their sensitive reactions, emotions, and feelings are very real and valid…. but here are 6 ways from Parents.com to try and help them control them better as they grow older:

*Validate their feelings. It’s important to listen to and accept your child’s emotions even if they don’t seem logical at first.

*Help them name their emotions. This helps them to identify what they’re feeling and manage it better.

*Empower them with information. This means if your child is scared about something, talk with them about it, and explain the circumstances.

*Set realistic expectations, if they are about to try something new.

*Teach them coping skills. For example, help your child come up with a few different phrases they can use to calm themselves down.

*Involve them in finding a solution. This means, when they’ve calmed down from an emotional outburst, brainstorm with them on ways to try and not have that happen again.

Child experts say, the quicker a kid can control their emotions, the better he or she will do with school, and in building friendships.