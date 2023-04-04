LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 Ways to Help Prevent Child Abuse.

April Is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and a time when parents and caregivers are asked by many organizations, to look closely at how they’re speaking, treating, and disciplining their kids. Child abuse isn’t just physical, in fact, The Federal Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act also includes neglect, emotional harm, sexual abuse, exploitation, or an act or failure to act, that presents a risk of serious harm to a child.

Research from childwelfare.gov shows that parents and caregivers who have support from family, friends, neighbors, and their communities are more likely to provide safer homes for their children. In fact, experts say, when parents lack this support or feel isolated, they are more likely to make poor decisions that can lead to neglect or abuse. So, here are 6 ways from childwelfare.gov that can lower the risk of child abuse and neglect in your house:

*Foster nurturing and attachment. This is when parents and children learn to feel compassion for each other.

*Attain knowledge of parenting and child development. Experts say parents who understand developmental milestones can better cope with certain circumstances.

*Build up parental resilience. Parents who are emotionally resilient are less often directing their anger and frustration toward their children.

*Create social connections. Get trusted and caring family and friends to help provide emotional support.

*Work to provide basic resources, like food, clothing, housing, transportation, and access to essential services.

*Instill social and emotional competence in children. Experts say children without these skills may be at greater risk for abuse.

Authorities say, if you suspect a child is being harmed, know that reporting your concerns is not making an accusation; rather, it’s a request to assess if help is needed.