It's Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to help siblings get along over holiday break.

This year for Michigan students, the official two weeks off from school starts after Christmas. That’s a lot of time at home and a lot of chances of bickering among brothers and sisters who need to possibly share new toys, games, or whatever from the holiday.

We’ve talked about helping siblings get along before in my Parenting Connection, but this time, we have a few strategies that are more geared toward behavior during the holidays. Here are 6 ways to help get your kids to warm up to each other for the rest of the year:

*Compliment your kids when they’re getting along. Experts say this will provide an encouraging boost to copy this behavior for more praise.

*Encourage teamwork. Have them do a chore or fun holiday activity together and have them work as a team.

*Look at some old holiday photos and videos of them being nice to one another. Experts say this will remind your kids of just how much fun they can have together.

*Set Boundaries & Enforce Limits. This means physical acts like hitting should never be allowed, and the consequences should be well-known and enforced immediately.

*Avoid comparing your kids to one another. This cancels out the competition for mom and dad’s attention.

*Plan time with each of your kids — at least 10 minutes a day for them to feel special.

Child experts also say, knowing when and how to intervene can make a big difference in your children’s relationships with one another. For example, always picking a side, or over-reacting one way or the other is not advised.