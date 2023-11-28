LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to keep kids warm in freezing weather.

Tis’ the season when kids should be bringing a bag of winter gear with them to school. Freezing temperatures are here now, and cold conditions usually don’t cancel recess, so caregivers need to make sure young ones are prepared.

Pediatricians say the colder months are brutal on young kids because their bodies are much smaller and lose heat more quickly than adults, especially in the morning for those catching the bus. Then, if they’re outside and not wearing appropriate clothing during recess, it can cause serious health issues.

Here are 6 ways to keep kids warm in freezing weather, not only during recess but all the time:

*Layer Up. The American Academy of Pediatrics says babies and children should have one more layer of clothing on than an adult would wear in the same conditions.

*Protect Hands, Feet, Head & Ears. These extremities are more vulnerable to freezing temperatures, so gloves, a winter hat, and good boots are a must.

*Have kids do some cardio activities. Doctors say when kids feel cold, have them do a few jumping jacks or other activities to get the heart rate up, which then will get their blood pumping and make body heat.

*Eat a big breakfast. Experts say, the more your child eats, the better prepared their body will be to produce heat.

*Move your child’s bed away from windows and have blankets available.

*Stay inside for as long as you can.

Experts also say, there are signs to help you determine when your child may need to come inside and warm up, including, shivering, breathing slowly, and having pale-looking skin.