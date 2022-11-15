LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to keep kids warm in freezing weather.

Winter isn’t officially here, but starting this week conditions associated with the season will be. For the first time in roughly 6 months temperatures in Mid-Michigan will fall below the freezing mark and snow is in the forecast. The upcoming colder months are brutal on young kids, mostly because their bodies are much smaller and lose heat more quickly than adults, especially in the morning for those catching the bus. It doesn’t get any easier at recess or even when they aren’t at school if they’re outside and not wearing appropriate clothing or doing a few things for protection — so here are 6 ways to keep kids warm in freezing weather.

*Layer Up. The American Academy of Pediatrics says babies and children should have one more layer of clothing on than an adult would wear in the same conditions.

*Protect Hands, Feet, Head & Ears. These extremities are more vulnerable to freezing temperatures, so gloves, a winter hat, and good boots are a must.

*Have kids do some cardio activities. Doctors say when kids feel cold, have them do a few jumping jacks or other activities to get the heart rate up, which then will get their blood pumping and make body heat.

*Eat a big breakfast. Experts say, the more your child eats, the better prepared their body will be to produce heat.

*Move your child’s bed away from windows and have blankets available.

*Stay inside for as long as you can.

When kids are playing outside in cold weather, they often fight off any sort of parental guidance for protection and aren’t thinking about their safety. Experts say to look for shivering, breathing slowly, and having pale-looking skin — signs they need to come inside and warm up.