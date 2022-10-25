LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to make sure Halloween is safe.

The scariest time of the year is now upon us, and for the next week, many of us and our kids will take part in events, parties, and of course Halloween itself. This holiday has seen a major resurgence over the past 20 years, now providing a bunch of new ways, great ideas, and tips to make sure Halloween is fun, safe, and full of getting a bunch of free candy.

Here are 6 ways to help guarantee it:

*Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.

*Choose face paint and makeup instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision. Now, if a mask is going to be part of the costume, make sure your child’s vision isn’t greatly impacted by it, and if it is, make some adjustments.

*Kids should be easily seen while walking along sidewalks or crossing streets, so have them wear bright, reflective costumes, add strips of reflective tape, and/or adorn your kids with glow sticks.

*Know your walking route. This means coming up with a plan beforehand of where to go, which should include well-lit areas.

*Only cross the street at corners or crosswalks.

*Don’t get distracted by their electronic devices. Parents, know when the time is right to snap a few pictures and when to put the smartphone away.

Health experts also say, by feeding your kids a normal meal just before you all head out for trick-or-treating, or even for an early Halloween event — the less tempted they will be to eat any of the candy being given until the time is right.