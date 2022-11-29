LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to manage holiday expectations.

We’re done with Thanksgiving and now the countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah, and Qwanzaa is on — that can sometimes be stressful for parents who worry about meeting their child’s expectations. All three of these cultural holidays include gifts these days, in one form or another, and getting in the way for most of us is lack of money, product availability, and the pressure of producing that perfect present. It’s a challenge every mom and dad battle with each holiday season, but experts say, when gifts begin to overshawdow the true meaning of the holiday — it may be time to re-think your approach over the next 30 days.

Here are 6 ways you and your kids can enjoy a happy holiday season with limited disappointment:

*Help your child know what to expect. Talk with them about how you believe the holiday will go and be honest.

*Establish gift boundaries.

*Teach your child how to deal with disappointment.

*Emphasize gratitude. Teach that when your kids do get disappointed with an event, party or gift, it’s still important for them to be gracious recipients.

*Highlight the rewards of giving. Experts say, a child’s disappointment can quickly change when giving a heartfelt gift to someone else.

*Focus on the magic of the season. Try to point out that toys are not as important as the family, and to help the mood, incorporate holiday music and other holiday traditions.

Experts also say, when it comes to gifts, It’s ok to say no. It doesn’t have to be a battle. Kids will understand the ‘ no’ a lot better if you follow it up with an explanation of why.