LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to get ready for the “fall back.”

Starting at 2:00 AM on Sunday, November 6 — Michiganders will turn back the clock by an hour. This switch could be a difficult time for parents due to the fact that kids will likely be waking up earlier than what mom and dad have been accustomed to, and maybe getting tired earlier than normal (Which isn’t a bad thing) — unless you help ease the transition.

Here are 6 ways to get your entire family ready for the time change:

*Gradually shift your kid’s bedtime to later times in small increments. For example, if bedtime is 8 pm, then make it 8:15 tonight and continue to add 15-more minutes a night until the official time switch.

*Plan an activity or play games to keep kids busy until the later bedtime arrives.

*Cut down on foods that are high in sugar and/or caffeine.

*Work hard to make sure your child is well-rested this week. Kids get cranky and overtired, which can make falling asleep even harder.

*Stick with the same routine. This means, aside from shifting sleep times, do what you normally do.

*Be sympathetic. Experts say, by staying calm and listening, you’ll help your kids adjust more quickly.

Experts say, it usually doesn’t take more than a week or so before the time change impact is somewhat forgotten…. but argue, by following these tips — it may only take a day or so.