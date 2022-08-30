LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to prepare high school students.

All month long we’ve been helping you get your kids ready for the upcoming school year – and now we’re focusing on high school students. Many child development experts describe this stage of schooling as the roller coaster years. There will be a lot of ups and downs…. academically, emotionally, and socially.

As parents, experts say we need to do our best to set our teenagers up for success at the start of each year — and so here are 6 back-to-high school tips to help:

*Set semester goals. This can involve grades, activities, and even attendance.

*Create Study Routines. This should include a designated area and time frames.

*Establish a schedule with a list of deadlines, due dates, and other important reminders.

*Challenge your teenager. They sometimes need to be motivated and-or reminded of what’s at stake to achieve their dreams.

*Be Involved. This means reading all the school emails, attending performances and sporting events, concerts, art displays.. anything that your child is a part of.

*Be Available for Your Teen. This should start on the first day of high school and never stop. Experts say, keep asking your kids how things are going, what struggles they are having, what they like, and what they don’t like.

High school is also where students begin to get serious about what they may want to do after they graduate. Parents, experts say — it’s important to stay up-to-date on what makes them happy. It may change a few times, but supporting their desire of either going to college, getting a vocational education, attending a trade school or becoming an entrepreneur will help them stay on track to hopefully achieve their dreams.