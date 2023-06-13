LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: Six ways to prevent the “summer slide.”

It’s the official first week of summer break for thousands of mid-Michigan students, so the last thing they’d want to hear about is doing any sort of school work.

That being said, development experts say it’s also important for parents to keep their kids from the “summer slide.” That’s the term when you see a decline in your child’s reading ability and other academic skills due to not having a daily routine of learning like they had when school was in session.

There are things parents can do to keep brains active, and in ways that won’t make their kids feel like they’re being forced to take summer school.

Here are six activities to help stop the slide:

Get them in the kitchen. Get your kids involved with the cooking process by measuring ingredients, reading recipes, and dividing up portions for dinner to help reinforce math and reading skills.

Play card games to help with computation and memory skills.

Plan an outdoor activity like planting flowers, collecting leaves, or camping.

Have your kids write down what they did in a daily journal. This will help with memory, ideas, and with their handwriting.

Go to the library. Plan out a weekly trip and make sure they check something out during each visit.

Visit a few educational places, like a museum, the zoo, or a state park.

Experts say it’s important that parents try their best to stop the summer slide … because research shows two months of reading skills and two and a half months of math skills are lost over a single summer when kids don’t stay engaged.