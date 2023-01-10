LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to re-energize kids post-holiday break.

Students are now back in school after a long two-week holiday break, but ask any teacher — this week is one of the hardest in terms of getting kids academically motivated again. Child experts say, similar to the “summer slide,” winter holiday breaks are just long enough to potentially impact a student’s progress they’ve made so far in the classroom. So, it’s important to get school-aged kids back into a good learning groove — and here are 6 ways to be successful:

*Re-establish a successful morning routine involving times to wake up and leave for school.

*Provide a healthy breakfast. Nutritionists say a filling morning meal is one of the most important factors in a child’s ability to focus during class.

*Make sure your kids are getting enough sleep. Winter break usually brings with it loosened at-home restrictions on screen time, going to bed, and waking up – to get the bedtime routine back into shape.

*Revisit school expectations. Talk with your kids about what worked well and what needs to change for the rest of the school year.

*Help your child get re-prepared for school. This means, doing an inventory check and making sure everything they need for class is replenished.

*Be homework helpful. After-school assignments will once again return and so help your kids with encouragement, understanding, and positivity.