LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to take advantage of election day.

We made it — election day, and quite frankly – finally, right? Everywhere we look there’s a sign, bumper sticker, or billboard trying to get our support…. and it’s impossible your kids haven’t seen a political ad in the past few months. That being said, growth development experts say election day is a great day to teach your kids some valuable things — and here are 6 ways to do it:

*Teaching your kids the Concept of Voting. Preschoolers can even grasp the idea that voting is a way for a group of people to make decisions. So explain how an election works and why it’s important.

*Talk about what Michiganders are voting for. Explain to your kids, we’re choosing the leader in major categories for our state, which includes the Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General…along with three proposals.

*Take them with you to vote. Now I know tens of thousands of Mid-Michiganders have already sent in their absentee ballot, and the logistics of taking your kids may be difficult, but, if you can, child experts say, the experience of being there and somewhat participating in our democracy is a valuable one.

*Allow the election to help create empathy. Growth development experts say an election is an opportunity for children to understand that everybody has different feelings and opinions about topics were voting for…. and the way people choose reflects the issues they value the most.

*Let them form and share their own opinion An election truly allows kids, after both sides of an issue get explained, a chance to choose what they think is best.

*Keep the conversation going Talk to your child about the election results. Show them how many people voted in your area and state, and the winners and losers.

Experts say, not only will these 6 things teach valuable information — they’ll likely increase the chances your kids will vote when they finally come of age.