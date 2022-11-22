LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: 6 ways to teach your kids gratitude.

It’s Thanksgiving week — and for the most part, we associate this holiday with getting together with family, friends, and eating some great food. Many of us also voice how thankful we are, but many parents may not know how to teach their kids the important quality of gratitude — and here’s a perfect time.

Child development experts say, teaching children how to have and express gratitude are more optimistic, less depressed and stressed, and much more pleasant to be around. The easiest way to explain to your kids what gratitude means — is by telling them to appreciate the person that did something good for them.

Here are 6 ways to teach them how to show it:

*Teach them to say thank you to the people who do nice things for them.

*Tell and describe the things you are grateful for to your kids, so they can better understand.

*Share your gratitude at bedtime. Experts say, to take five minutes at the end of the day to ask your child what he or she is thankful for that day.

*Have your kids volunteer. Experts say when you introduce them to helping others less fortunate, it helps them to feel thankful for what they have.

*Be consistent with teaching gratitude. Like all life skills, it takes more than just once or twice for it to stick.

*Be a great role model for showing gratitude.

When your kids see you do it, they will do it as well. Growth development experts say, recognizing and then expressing gratitude to someone that has done something special for you is not a natural behavior for a kid to know – it’s self-acquired, so it takes assistance from mom and dad – but well worth it for your kids to have for future successes.